Trevor Noah’s Mock Jury Video Gives GOP Senators A Reason To Stand Up To Trump

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah made a mock jury duty video for members of the U.S. Senate, reminding them they must act as impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Then, he gave them every reason to do just the opposite — with a reminder of all the ugly things Trump has said about many of them.

“The following remarks by the defendant should not be considered when rendering your verdict,” Noah says in the video below.

“Again, jurors are instructed to disregard these insults,” Noah says at the end of the clip. “Thank you for doing your civic duty.”

While the segment mentions both Republicans and Democrats attacked by Trump, Noah later tagged GOP senators Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Fla.), just to make sure they have a chance to see it.

Not coincidentally, that’s exactly the number of Republican votes that would be needed to call for new evidence and witnesses during the proceedings.