Trevor Noah took Ivanka Trump to task on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show” over the way she dismissed the idea of a guaranteed basic income.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and White Houe adviser reportedly said in an interview with Fox News’ Steve Hilton, set to air on Sunday, that she “didn’t think Americans, in their heart, want to be given something.”

“Are you shitting me right now?” responded Noah. “Ivanka Trump says the thing she’s learned in life is that people want to work for what they get? Really? The woman whose résumé just says, ‘Daddy, I need job now?’”

Noah said he was “going to call B.S. on this.”

“People love getting free shit, OK?” the comedian explained, noting how even the rich and famous at the Oscars couldn’t resist a complimentary swag bag.