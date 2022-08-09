Trevor Noah Loses It Over Most ‘Insane’ Jan. 6 Rioter Story Ever

Trevor Noah was blown away by a performance art exhibit at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas last week that featured a Jan. 6 rioter sobbing in a fake jail cell.

The CPAC exhibit featured Brandon Straka, a right-wing influencer who provided information to the FBI as part of a plea deal that kept him out of jail after the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. At one point during the exhibit, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) even entered the cell to pray with him.

“You would think a story like this couldn’t get any crazier,” “The Daily Show” host said. “But truly, the best part of the story is: This actor who played the defendant was an actual rioter on January 6, who reportedly avoided a prison sentence by snitching on the other rioters. So just so you understand: this dude is pretending to be a prisoner that he helped send to prison. Which is insane!”

“You snitched on your fellow rioters ― they go to jail ― and now you’re on the streets crying, ‘Man I wish there was something I could have done to stop them from going to jail,’” Noah added.

