Trevor Noah Is Very Concerned About Joe Biden's 'Most Difficult Opponent'

Trevor Noah is concerned that former Vice President Joe Biden’s going to have a hard time overcoming one particular opponent in the Democratic presidential race.

The “Daily Show” host dedicated a segment to the 2020 hopeful Monday night after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race and threw their weight behind their fellow moderate. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who ended his campaign for the White House last year, also endorsed the former VP.

″Things might be looking up for Biden, but he still has opponents in this race. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and billionaire-in-a-booster-seat Mike Bloomberg,” Noah opened his segment.

“But the most difficult opponent Joe Biden still has to overcome... is himself.”

Check out why Noah thinks that’s the case below.

TONIGHT: Joe Biden’s campaign is alive and gaffe-ing. pic.twitter.com/bXt2EK8JVr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 3, 2020