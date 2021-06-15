Trevor Noah Can't Help But Giggle At What G7 Leaders Said About Biden

Trevor Noah couldn’t help but laugh when he heard what world leaders had to say after meeting President Joe Biden.

In his first overseas trip as president, Biden met with leaders at the Group of 7 Summit in England in what some officials described as a markedly more conventional approach to international diplomacy than what had become the norm under former President Donald Trump. Multiple leaders praised Biden’s leadership on the world stage.

“I think it’s great to have the U.S. president part of the club and very willing to cooperate,” said French President Emmanuel Macron during his meeting with Biden.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented that Biden stands for a commitment to partnership that was “missing in recent years.”

And Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, described Biden as a “breath of fresh air.”

Playing back those comments on “The Daily Show,” Noah burst out laughing.

“Donald Trump rocked Europe so hard,” he said. “You realize these leaders are so traumatized they won’t even say his name. Like they’re worried they’ll summon him or something.”

Watch “The Daily Show” roast below:

Biden’s first trip abroad: Boris Johnson’s crappy gift, the Queen’s sword swinging, and the G7’s post-Trump trauma. pic.twitter.com/yx5sL372zJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 15, 2021