Trevor Noah “can’t accept” one way that some people are now reportedly likening President Joe Biden to former President Donald Trump.

“Daily Show” host Noah on Tuesday said that after Biden’s hot mic moment with Fox News’ Peter Doocy, it was alleged that Biden and Trump treated the press with the same level of animosity.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry guys. No. I can’t accept that. I cannot believe that people would even say something so disrespectful about my man, Donald ‘Jujitsu’ Trump,” said the comedian.

“First of all, he wouldn’t mumble that into a hot mic. He would scream that shit into your face,” he continued. “Biden dropped one off-handed diss on a reporter, he’s no legend. Attacking the press was Donald Trump’s whole thing.”

“Shit, you can’t compare these two,” Noah mockingly added. “Show some respect. Don’t compare him to Trump, can you imagine?”

Watch Noah’s monologue here: