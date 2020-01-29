Trevor Noah: John Bolton Is No Longer Invited To The Fox News Family Cookout

Fox News hosts seem to have removed John Bolton from their friends’ lists.

Tuesday night’s installment of “The Daily Show” highlighted the conservative network’s drastic-180 in how it views the former national security advisor whose forthcoming book reportedly contains allegations that confirm the main charge against President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial.

According to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of the manuscript, Bolton alleged that Trump tied the release of nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine to their government announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in a quid pro quo agreement.

Bolton, a regular contributor at Fox News for more than a decade, was previously welcomed by the network’s hosts with open arms. In several clips, which host Trevor Noah rebroadcast, network staff lavished praise on the former diplomat.

This week, however, Fox News hosts were not so kind. Noah then played a series of clips subsequent to the leak of Bolton’s manuscript that showed assorted network personalities decrying Bolton as disingenuous, back-stabbing and even a “tool for the radical Dems.”

“But it’s clearly obvious,” Noah said. “Fox is now done with Bolton because he went against Donald Trump. And at Fox News, you can do a lot of things, but there’s two things you can never do: Criticize Trump and have a normal-sized neck.”

Check out his roast below: