“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah picked apart rapper Kanye West’s recent criticism of hip-hop culture in a behind-the-scenes exchange released Tuesday.

In an interview with radio show host Big Boy to promote his new album “Jesus Is King” this week, West called out the culture he said focuses on “fucking somebody else’s bitch,” buying new foreign-made cars and rapping “about things that can get you locked up.”

“I was watching that, and I was like, are you shitting me?” commented Noah. “Like, of all people. I’m not saying everything he’s saying is wrong, but you are gonna say it? You, as Kanye West, are gonna talk shit about other rappers talking about buying ‘foreign?’”

“You, as Kanye West? ’I know Spike Lee’s gonna kill me, but let me finish, I’d rather buy 80 gold chains and go ign’ant,” Noah continued. “That Kanye West? Like, are you serious? ‘You’re such a fucking ho, I love it?’ That Kanye West is gonna talk shit about rappers fucking bitches?’”

Noah later countered West’s claim that Black people in the U.S. have been brainwashed into voting for the Democrats.

“OK, let me get this straight. So you’re saying that every Black person in America is brainwashed? You’re saying that 70, 80, 90% of Black people who are voting Democrat, they’re brainwashed?” he asked. “ So you’re saying you’re the only person who’s enlightened, and all these Black people are stupidly following this Democratic-victim ?”

“What is more likely?” Noah asked. “The fact that these people are brainwashed, or the fact that, in America, you have to vote for the system that gives you the best chance? You only have two choices, and that does make it weird, but you only have two choices, and if you are a Black person you go, well, I’m going to vote for the choice that gives me the best chance of success.”

