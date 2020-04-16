Trevor Noah Has A Savage New Theory For Kellyanne Conway's Bonkers Claims

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is running out of patience for the “bunch of idiots” he said President Donald Trump has put in charge of the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. And he saved his harshest criticism on Wednesday for counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

Earlier in the day, Conway defended Trump’s decision to cut U.S. funding to the World Health Organization, saying the agency wasn’t prepared for the pandemic. Then, she implied that in the case of COVID-19, the organization had 18 other COVIDs to get ready.

“This is COVID-19, not COVID-1, folks,” she said on Fox News. “And so you would think the people charged with the World Health Organization facts and figures would be on top of that.”

“Seriously?” Noah shot back, “This is COVID-19, not COVID-1?”

Then he stepped in with a fact-check:

“You would think that one of the president’s top advisers would know that it’s called COVID-19 because it started in 2019, not because it’s the 19th COVID. What, does Kellyanne Conway also think that they’re called Blink-182 because the first 181 Blinks were taken?”

Noah also came up with a theory for Conway’s persistent head-scratching claims.

“Sometimes I think Trump tells Kellyanne Conway to say dumb things on purpose just so that he looks smart in comparison,” Noah said. Then, he mimicked Trump: “Kellyanne, I just told a reporter that Shrek is the president of Scotland. Please go out there and say something dumber. I need you.”

See his full monologue below: