Trevor Noah may have gotten the last laugh on a Donald Trump-loving televangelist whose laughing meltdown over Joe Biden’s victory went viral recently. (See the video below.)

Kenneth Copeland’s exaggerated guffawing in reaction to Biden being declared the winner caught “The Daily Show” host’s attention on Tuesday. Noah showed several right-wing personalities mired in the “delusion” of a Trump victory amid baseless claims that Democrats stole the election. But Copeland’s folly stood out.

“Either that man is the devil or he’s auditioning to be the next Joker,” Noah quipped.

The comedian then compared Copeland to Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning portrayal of the super-villain.

Holy doppelganger, Batman, we have a match: