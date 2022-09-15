Trevor Noah Reenacts King Charles' Odd 'Animal Kingdom' Reaction To Pen Mishaps

King Charles apparently has a thing about pens and Trevor Noah is very confused about it.

The British monarch has had two pen-related mishaps in recent days (that we know of), both of which were caught on camera. On the first occasion, he frantically urged staffers to clear extra pens from his desk while he signed his accession proclamation.

“What the hell was that? Did you see that thing he did? He’s also the ruler of an animal kingdom?” Noah said of Charles’ actions.

During the second instance, the king grew irate over a leaky pen, saying: “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time!”

“I love how Charles says the pens leak on him all the time,” he added. “You’re literally the King of England, dude. If you don’t like the pens, get different pens. I’m not an expert in the monarchy, but I’m pretty sure the hierarchy doesn’t go: Prince William, King Charles and then the guy who buys the pens.”