Trevor Noah Knows How To Stop Trump's Rants In The Next Debate

At least Kanye West said he would let Taylor Swift finish at the 2009 VMAs. At the first presidential debate on Tuesday, Joe Biden got no such courtesy from Donald Trump.

“I don’t know how Biden did because Trump did more interrupting than Kanye West in a room full of Taylor Swifts,” Trevor Noah cracked later on “The Daily Show.” “It sounded less like a debate and more like the radio was stuck catching two stations.”

“The Daily Show” host gave debate moderator Chris Wallace a break, because no one could have been ready for the constant interruptions. But he does have some suggestions for the next two 2020 debates.

First, stop saying, “Mr. President, please.” It doesn’t work, Noah explained.

“Have you ever asked a toddler please? ‘Please put down the matches. Please put down ...’ Your house will be burned down around you. That’s why Melania slaps the hand!” Noah said, playing an infamous clip showing the first lady apparently swatting away the president’s hand.

An alternative? Give the moderator a spray bottle.

“Just to spritz them anytime they interrupt. I promise you, Trump will be quiet because his hair turns into a gremlin if it gets wet,” Noah joked.

Or, better yet, offer Trump $100 every time he lets Biden finish a sentence.

“Money is a great incentive for him, and now that we’ve seen the tax returns, we know that he needs it,” Noah added.

Watch Noah try to make sense of the debate below: