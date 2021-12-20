Trevor Noah Sues Doctor, Hospital, Citing 'Permanent' And 'Severe' Injuries

Trevor Noah says a New York City hospital and doctor botched an operation last year, causing “permanent” and “severe” injuries that have left him disabled.

In a lawsuit obtained by People on Sunday, “The Daily Show” host accused Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan of being “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [for him] in a skillful manner.”

The hospital told People the claims were “meritless.”

Trevor Noah underwent the unspecified surgery on Nov. 23, 2020. Rich Fury via Getty Images

The suit also said the hospital bungled medications for Noah while he was a patient from Aug. 25 to Dec. 17, 2020. (The surgery was Nov. 23, 2020.)

Noah’s lawsuit alleged his injuries are “permanent, severe and “grievous” and leave him “lame” and “disabled,” noted the New York Post’s Page Six, which also obtained the suit.

The suit gave no details about the surgery or diagnosis, according to the outlet. Williams’ bio indicates he is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the knee, shoulder and elbow.

Noah, 37, is scheduled to embark on a comedy tour in early 2022, including stops in New York City and Boston.