Trevor Noah Is Living For The Drama Of Parnas Throwing Trump 'Under The Bus'

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah seems to be pulling out the popcorn for the latest installment of impeachment drama.

On Thursday night’s episode, Noah recapped the new developments involving Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate at the center of President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine that led to his impeachment.

The businessman dropped bombshell accusations about the president during a number of media appearances this week, most notably with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. During that interview, he claimed the president was fully aware that he and Giuliani were part of an effort in Ukraine to hurt former Vice President Joe Biden’s political career, and that “it was never about” rooting out corruption in the country as Trump claims.

Parnas also said he would be willing to appear as a witness in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

“That’s a big deal, coming from Rudy Giuliani’s right-hand man,” Noah said. “This would be like if Luigi went on Rachel Maddow like ‘Mario doesn’t care about the princess, he just loves to murder turtles.’”

Noah also covered Trump’s repeated denial of ever meeting Parnas ― which Parnas responded to by saying: “Every time he says that I’ll show him another picture” of us together.

“Ohhhhhh OK Parnas, OK Parnas!” an excited Noah said. “You know the game is getting real when someone threatens to open their camera roll.”

One of Noah’s favorite phrases ― “messy bitch who lives for drama” ― is particularly relevant for Thursday night’s episode:

