Trevor Noah Makes A Complete Mockery Of Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust Apology

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah expressed faux sympathy for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker finally apologized for comparing House mask mandates to the Holocaust.
Greene admitted her comments were offensive after visiting the Holocaust Museum and, she claimed, educating herself about Nazi persecution of Jews.
“Yo guys, America isn’t serious,” Noah said Tuesday. “This woman writes the laws, the laws that govern the land. And she’s out here like, ‘Yo, you guys heard about this Holocaust? Shit’s wild.’”
“I mean, for real though, are we going to get a press conference every time Marjorie Taylor Greene learns about something? Because she doesn’t know about a lot of things,” he added. “But I will say, in some ways, I feel bad for this lady — learning things is tough because it forces you to take back all the ignorant shit that you’ve said in the past.”
Watch the video here: