Trevor Noah Thinks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Committee Removal May Backfire

Trevor Noah said the House vote to expel conspiracy theory-mongering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments may ultimately backfire.
“This is a pretty sweet deal for Greene,” Noah noted on Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show.” Her “punishment for acting insane is to do less work for the same amount of money.”
“The last thing you want to do with a crazy person is give them time to be crazy,” the comedian added. “That’s why they should put her on all the committees, so you’ll never hear from her again.”
Check out the video here:
