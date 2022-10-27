During Oz’s debate against Democratic opponent John Fetterman on Tuesday, Oz said the federal government should not be involved in abortion decisions. Then he described who he thought should have conversations about abortion.

“I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all. I want women, doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, putting the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” Oz said.

“The Daily Show” host noted that “being pro-Trump and being pro-reasonable is a lot harder than people think,” something that became apparent during Oz’s abortion comment.

Noah jokingly called Oz “slick” for adding politicians into his preferred people to discuss abortion.

“He started that sentence like he was on the side of women and snuck in the politicians at the end like a teenager buying condoms at a gas station,” Noah quipped.

Noah also said people who were pro-abortion would find Oz’s suggestion to be “bullshit.”

“I think we can all agree, there is only one politician who should have a say in your abortion and that’s Herschel Walker ’cause it’s his, it’s his, it’s probably his. Ladies, check. They’re all his,” Noah said.