Trevor Noah Loses It Laughing About Border Thefts: Mexico Is Stealing The Wall

Trevor Noah couldn’t stop laughing at the report that ﻿concertina wire stolen from the U.S. southern border is being sold to homeowners in Tijuana, who are using it to fortify their properties.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah described the news as his “favorite story of the year” and perhaps his entire life.

“I’m sorry guys, this is insane. You heard that right, Mexico is stealing the wall. Oh man, I wish I could have been there when Donald Trump saw this story on the news.”

He later imagined what the thieves are saying about the thefts.

