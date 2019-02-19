Trevor Noah: 'National Emergency' Highlights Trump The Songwriter

President Donald Trump knows his declaration of a national emergency will be challenged in the courts, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said Monday.

“We know he knows this,” Noah said, “because he wrote a song about it.”

“Surprisingly,” Noah said, “Cardi D’s jam over here probably wasn’t wrong. His prediction of the court battle makes sense.”

Noah even suggested the way to teach Trump about various issues, including those involving foreign policy, would be to use sing-song to tell him about them.