Trevor Noah Takes Issue With Obama's 'Weird' White House Portrait

Trevor Noah doesn’t think former President Barack Obama’s official White House portrait does him justice.

“I am not an art expert. I don’t know the difference between Michelangelo and the other Ninja Turtles,” Noah quipped on “The Daily Show” Wednesday. “But, what is going on with the Obama portrait? Like, what why is he standing in a white void? “I don’t get it. It looks like he got his portrait taken at the DMV.”

Noah said he took issue with the paintings because they will be hanging in the White House forever so “they should look White House.”

“Like look at Michelle’s,” he said. “She looks like a movie star painted by a French artist. Obama’s looks like they ran out of printer toner for the background.”