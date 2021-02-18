Trevor Noah on Wednesday tore into the conservatives who have shamelessly tried to pin the blame on power outages in Texas on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and her signature policy proposal aimed at tackling the climate crisis, the Green New Deal.

“The Daily Show” host noted how unprepared and poorly-maintained coal, natural gas and nuclear plants were primarily to blame for this week’s blackouts that have hit millions of Texas during extreme winter storms.

But Texas’ GOP state leaders and personalities on Fox News insist renewable energy ― and Ocasio-Cortez ― are somehow responsible.

“This is fucking insane,” said Noah. “These guys are so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook, that they are blaming AOC and the Green New Deal, which by the way hasn’t even happened yet, for something that is happening in Texas right now.”

“Conservatives can and will always find a way to blame the bogeyman, AOC,” he added. Noah then aired a spoof ad for an energy company that converts “the most paranoid rantings” about Ocasio-Cortez into energy that will never run dry.

Watch the video here: