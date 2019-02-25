Trevor Noah's Hidden Oscars Joke About White People Is Sneaky Fun

Oscars viewers who don’t speak Xhosa may have missed Trevor Noah’s joke about white people during Sunday’s ceremony.

Noah, the South African comedian who hosts “The Daily Show,” was introducing “Black Panther” as a Best Picture nominee when he brought up the film’s fictional setting of Wakanda.

“Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see King T’Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase: Abelungu abazi ubu ndiyaxoka, which means: ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.’”

But many outlets, including the BBC, pointed out that the phrase from the Bantu language, one of the official languages of South Africa, actually means: “White people don’t know that I’m lying.”