Trevor Noah Drills Paul Gosar For Always Mentioning He's A Dentist

Trevor Noah served up a mouthful on Rep. Paul Gosar’s background as a dentist on “The Daily Show” Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

The extremist Republican from Arizona was censured by the House of Representatives for tweeting an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He also was stripped of his committee assignments.

But Gosar still has his dental career to talk about. And he does that a lot. Noah shared a montage of the pol repeatedly saying he was a dentist.

At least the dentist job gave him “experience with people hating you,” Noah cracked.

But it also prepared him for elected office in a more sinister way, the host noticed.

“It turns out there was one part that Gosar did bring to Congress: teeth whitening. Except instead of whitening teeth, he’s trying to whiten America.”

Noah then ran clips highlighting Gosar’s ties to white nationalists and other hate groups.