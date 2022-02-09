Trevor Noah Pats Pence On The Back For 'Trying New Things'

On Monday, Noah discussed Pence’s recent rebuke of the former president.

“President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election,’” Pence said at an event in Florida. “President Trump is wrong. And frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person can choose the American president.”

“Hey hey, look at my guy, trying new things for the first time. Next week, player’s going to be having sex with his eyes open,” Noah teased. “But still, good for Pence. And it’s going to be fun watching him endorse Trump for reelection in two years.”