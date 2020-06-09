Trevor Noah Shames Police Brutality With 1 Brutal Observation

Trevor Noah expertly called out police brutality on Monday. (Watch below.)

On “The Daily Show,” the host noted that some police forces are using the anti-terror military arsenal they stockpiled after 9/11 against “Americans exercising their right to protest.”

Noah showed a photo of one of many Black Lives Matter rallies that followed the police killing of George Floyd.

“I’m sorry, what about these people screams ‘terrorist’ to you?” Noah said. “Maybe I’ve forgotten my history but I don’t remember the part where al Qaeda attacked America with cardboard signs.”

As for anyone arguing that the police are responding to looting and protester violence, Noah had an answer for them as well.

