Trevor Noah Baffled By 'Brave' Cops And Firefighters' Refusal To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Trevor Noah roasted police and firefighters who are exiting the workforce because they refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As vaccine mandates for public employees begin to take effect across the nation, conflicts have arisen in multiple states between first responders, their unions and city officials, over those who refuse to comply.

In Chicago, less than 65% of the police force and 72% of firefighters met a COVID-19 vaccine reporting requirement by the deadline last week. In Seattle, around 176 police officers and firefighters were unable to report to work this week as a deadline to get vaccinated passed. And in New York City, the police department’s vaccination rate has lagged behind the rest of the city: just 69% of its workforce is vaccinated compared with 77.4% of New York’s adult population. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday the city will require all municipal workers to be vaccinated or be placed on unpaid leave.

“I’ve gotta say, out of all the occupations, cops and firefighters are the last people who I’d expect to see this from,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Wednesday. “I mean like, these are the same people who sign up to swarm hostage situations or run into burning buildings. But when it comes to the vaccines suddenly they’re like, ‘I don’t know. Seems like a health risk.’”

The coronavirus vaccines have been proven safe and effective and protect both the recipient and others against serious illness and death from COVID-19.

“Like, firefighters, they’ve always had an image of being brave and selfless, putting their life on the line to help others,” Noah added. “That’s a part of what makes them so damn sexy. And I just hope that this vaccine controversy doesn’t ruin that image, because trust me, nobody wants to buy a whiny firefighter calendar.”

