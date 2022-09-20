Trevor Noah Names 1 Thing 'All Sides' Can Agree On After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Trevor Noah reckons there’s one thing everyone, whether they’re monarchists or not, can agree on about the British royals.

“Two weeks ago, as you all know, Queen Elizabeth died of being old, and it’s been a wild two weeks since,” “The Daily Show” host said Monday. “Lots of heated debates from all sides.”

He then listed some of the arguments: ”‘She was an icon,’ ‘She was a tyrant,’ ‘Preserve the monarchy,’ ‘Get rid of the monarchy,’ ‘We hate Charles,’ ‘We also hate Charles.’”

King Charles ascended to the throne when his mother died on Sept. 8, making him the oldest person ever to assume the British throne. However, the 73-year-old royal is rather unpopular, due in part to his controversial past and infidelity in his marriage to Princess Diana.