'Racism Detective' Trevor Noah Hands Down Verdict On Republican Sen. David Perdue

Self-proclaimed “racism detective” Trevor Noah investigated Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Wednesday and found him guilty as charged.
Last week, Perdue mocked Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s name as he warmed up the crowd at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Macon, Georgia.
“Ka-MA-la, KA-ma-la, Kamala-mala-mala. I don’t know, whatever,” said Perdue, who’s facing a tough reelection race. His Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff’s campaign accused him of race-baiting to score cheap political cheers.
“Senator Perdue had a couple of options to increase his lead. Either reach out to the state’s growing minority population or whip up the Trump base,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.”
His choice was clear.
Noah also pointed out that Perdue and Harris have been colleagues in the Senate for three years.
“It’s like hearing someone on the Lakers say that they’re teammates with Lebern Jermaise,” he quipped.
Noah’s verdict? “Yeah, it’s racist.”
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place