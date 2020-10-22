'Racism Detective' Trevor Noah Hands Down Verdict On Republican Sen. David Perdue

Self-proclaimed “racism detective” Trevor Noah investigated Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Wednesday and found him guilty as charged.

Last week, Perdue mocked Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s name as he warmed up the crowd at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Macon, Georgia.

“Ka-MA-la, KA-ma-la, Kamala-mala-mala. I don’t know, whatever,” said Perdue, who’s facing a tough reelection race. His Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff’s campaign accused him of race-baiting to score cheap political cheers.

“Senator Perdue had a couple of options to increase his lead. Either reach out to the state’s growing minority population or whip up the Trump base,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.”

His choice was clear.

Noah also pointed out that Perdue and Harris have been colleagues in the Senate for three years.

“It’s like hearing someone on the Lakers say that they’re teammates with Lebern Jermaise,” he quipped.

Noah’s verdict? “Yeah, it’s racist.”