Trevor Noah Responds To Backlash Over His Joke About An India-Pakistan War

Trevor Noah has addressed some comments that have sparked backlash from the South Asian community.

The “Daily Show” host responded to criticisms over his statements on the current tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region. He had joked that a war between the countries would be “the most entertaining war of all time” and made a Bollywood reference, claiming, it’d “be the longest war of all time - another dance number!”

But Noah was blasted by many in the South Asian community ― particularly from those affected by the longstanding conflict. The comedian took to Twitter to respond over the weekend.

Writer Zainab Sikander called Noah out on the social media platform, saying “it’s sad when someone who’s had a violent past mocks war through a Bollywood stereotype @Trevornoah ’s mother was shot in the head by her husband (Trevor’s stepfather). Imagine someone making fun of it with a Xhosa stereotype - the tribe his mum belongs to.”

The host responded, seemingly doubling down on the comments while also attempting to apologize.

Actually if you watch my stand up you'll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that's not what I was trying to do. https://t.co/OuVnkHyIfG — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 2, 2019

“Actually if you watch my stand up you’ll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head,” he wrote. “As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that’s not what I was trying to do.”

He later tweeted about the incident moments later, criticizing the backlash he received.

It's amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 2, 2019

“It’s amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself,” he wrote. “Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself.”

Noah’s comments weren’t well received by many.

This is a seriously shitty take. Also factually incorrect. In the nations that were involved in potential conflict, the soldiers trended far more than your “joke”. It’s surprising to see that racist stereotypes aren’t a problem for you when it comes to other cultures. — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) March 3, 2019

This response coming from someone who has made a living out of calling out others for racism and racial stereotypes and has provided the fuel for the whole "perpetual outrage factory" is possibly the most genuinely funny thing in this whole affair. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 3, 2019