Trevor Noah offered food for thought Tuesday to those condemning Black Lives Matter protesters for interrupting restaurant patrons. (Fast forward to 4:10 in the video below.)

“The Daily Show” host showed video of overturned furniture at an eatery in Rochester, New York, after demonstrators entered to protest the killing of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after he was covered in a hood and held down by police in March.

“It’s not acceptable to storm a restaurant and flip over tables,” Noah said. “First, you introduce yourself: ‘Hi, my name is Sean. I’ll be your protester this evening.’ Then you flip over the tables. Manners, people.”

The comedian then turned serious.

“People get more focused on the symptoms than the cause,” Noah said. “Because right now everyone is talking about what’s the right way to protest. I think the real question people should be asking is why does there need to be a protest in the first place? Because if I had a magic wand, I wouldn’t be trying to fix protests. I’d use it to get the police to stop brutalizing Black people. That’s why the protests are happening.”

