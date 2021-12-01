Trevor Noah Thinks Republicans Are Behaving Just Like COVID-19

Trevor Noah suggested some Republicans are mutating just like the coronavirus on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

Noah noted how GOP talking points on the pandemic have changed since former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. Before his loss, Republicans including the ex-president’s son Eric Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) predicted COVID-19 would not be talked about after the vote. Now, they claim Democrats are somehow using the emergence of new variants, such as omicron, to stay in power.

“Now to be fair … for a while after the election, we did hear less about COVID, mostly because the news was about Donald Trump trying to overthrow the country,” said Noah. “But this really shows you how drastically MAGA people have changed their conspiracies about COVID over time.”

“You might even say they had to mutate their propaganda so that it could keep spreading in a new environment,” he added. “I wonder if there’s a medical parallel to the way these talking points are adapting over time? No.”