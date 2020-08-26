Trevor Noah Goes Into Meltdown Mode Over RNC's Grim Forecast For America

“If Joe Biden gets elected, MS-13 is going to move in next door. But we won’t live there anymore because we’ll be kicked out of the suburbs. And if we try to go to church, the Democrats will call the cops on us. But there won’t be any cops because they defunded the police. So we’ll have to take ourselves to prison. But they abolished the prisons so now all the criminals are out on the streets, which means they can shoot us. But they can’t shoot us because the Democrats have taken away all the guns, which means all we can do is fight with our words. But we can’t because words have been canceled.”