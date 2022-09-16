Trevor Noah got steamed Thursday over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arranging for planeloads of migrants to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard this week to protest White House immigration policies. But one thing disgusted him the most. (Watch the video below.)

“The Daily Show” host began with an anatomically specific rant about how much of an “asshole” the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate is. Then he offered specifics.

Noah questioned why DeSantis would orchestrate such a stunt ― “so he can prove that America’s immigration system is broken?”

“Yeah, everyone knows that,” the host continued. “But instead of pushing lawmakers to actually reform the system, he’s using taxpayer money to go viral?”

“This is what gets me: If you told DeSantis to spend the same amount of money helping these asylum seekers, he’d be like, ’Oh, we don’t have the funding for that.′ But to troll the Democrats, suddenly he’s like, ‘Put it on my card!’”

Fast-forward to 2:15 for the DeSantis segment.