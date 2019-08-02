Trevor Noah on Thursday said late President Ronald Reagan “officially has a racist asterisk next to his name” after audio resurfaced in which he called United Nations delegates from African countries “monkeys.”

The then-GOP governor of California made the racist comment during a 1971 telephone call with then-President Richard Nixon.

Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” said it was “disturbing” to note how America has a history of racist presidents.

“But look on the bright side,” he added. “It also means Donald Trump is more presidential than we thought.”

Check out the segment from the 4:45 mark below: