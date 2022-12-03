What's Hot

Teenager Shot While Campaigning For Sen. Raphael Warnock In Georgia

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Shares Solemn Tribute To Late Christine McVie

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Jennifer Garner's Daughter Joins Her Mom For A Visit To The White House

Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy Over $1.5 Billion Lawsuits

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'

Adam Sandler Recounts One Of His Most Beloved Movies Getting Trashed By Critics

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Angry Tweeters Are Being Force-Fed Extremism In Surprise New Feeds On Elon Musk's Twitter

Mississippi Golfer Arrested After Allegedly Biting Off Man's Nose During Argument

John Krasinski Shares His Daughters' Hilarious Reactions To Watching 'The Office'

Biden Defends Decision To Impose Rail Deal Without Sick Leave To Avoid Strike

U.S. News
Racismtrevor noah Royalsroyal familyUK

Trevor Noah Explains The 1 Word The Royals Should Avoid After Racism Controversy

A Buckingham Palace aide resigned this week after a British Black charity founder claimed she asked her where she "really" came from.
Ben Blanchet

Trevor Noah pinpointed one way Lady Susan Hussey, a longtime aide to the late Queen Elizabeth II, could have avoided sounding racist following remarks she reportedly made to the head of a British Black charity this week.

Noah addressed the controversy involving Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, who reportedly resigned from her aide role after Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, claimed “Lady SH” repeatedly asked her where she “really” came from during a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday.

The Daily Show” host, who used part of his show to highlight how the controversy took place in the same week as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Boston, joked with his audience that there’s only “one socially acceptable way to find out someone’s heritage.”

“You swab their DNA while they’re asleep. It’s the polite thing to do,” Noah quipped.

Noah later remarked that the remarks go against a lesson in “Avoidable Racism 101” class.

“It is just never say the word ‘from,’” Noah said.

″‘Where are you really from?’ ‘Go back to where you came from,’ ‘You see this clip from Tucker Carlson?’”

You can watch more of Noah’s comments on the royals below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community