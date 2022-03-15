Trevor Noah Has Twisted Idea For How Russia Could Spin On-Air War Protest

Trevor Noah doesn’t put anything past Russia ― and that includes putting diabolical spin on Monday’s anti-war protest by a news editor during a state-run newscast. (Watch the video below.)

“The Daily Show” host ran a highlight of the demonstration, in which the woman held up a sign that read “NO WAR” in English. In Russian below, the poster read: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you.”

Noah called the move “one of the bravest things I’ve ever seen” but figured Russia will find a way to distort the message as its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine continues.

“Knowing Russia’s propaganda machine, it’s probably gonna find a way to twist this whole thing,” Noah said. “They’ll be like, ‘You saw the sign, “No War.” There’s no war! Everything is normal. All good!’” Noah punctuated the spin with a goofy thumbs-up.