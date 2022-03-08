Trevor Noah Blasts 'Insane' Russian Logic For Attacking Ukrainian Refugees

Trevor Noah on Monday condemned Russia for repeatedly violating cease-fire agreements by bombing Ukrainian civilians fleeing the invasion. (Watch the video below.)

“What’s Russia’s logic here? I honestly don’t get it,” “The Daily Show” host said. “What is it ― first we murder the people, then they’ll warm up to us as their new rulers? What’s the plan?”

Noah mocked Russia’s “insane” strategy of offering “humanitarian” escape corridors that lead to — Russia.

“Imagine hostage-takers saying, ‘All right, we’ll let the hostages leave, we’ll let them leave the bank, but only if they come with us to our house.’”