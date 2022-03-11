Trevor Noah Gets To The 1 Dirty-Rich Truth About Russian Oligarchs And The War

Trevor Noah kept it simple Thursday in explaining why sanctioning Russian oligarchs can help stop Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. (Watch the video below.)

The U.S. and allies have attempted to freeze the Russian president’s billionaire pals’ bank accounts, yachts, real estate and even the Chelsea soccer team.

“It’s because they’re Putin’s friends, and that means, maybe, maybe if you make their lives shittier, maybe they’ll try to talk some sense into him,” Noah said. “Let’s be honest. That’s life. Rich people complaining is how shit always gets done.”

At least eight of the filthy-rich magnates have now spoken out publicly against the war, according to Noah. That’s a start.

But the comedy show’s deployment of correspondent Roy Wood Jr. on one of the superyachts might have set the cause back a bit.

See what we mean: