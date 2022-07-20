Trevor Noah Raises Eyebrows At Secret Service's 'Perfect' Missing Texts Excuse

Trevor Noah is a bit skeptical of the U.S. Secret Service’s explanation for its missing texts from Jan. 6, 2021.

The reason the Secret Service was unable to provide the subpoenaed records to the House committee investigating the attack? The agency said the messages were deleted as part of a routine and pre-planned device-replacement program.

The Secret Service has denied maliciously erasing the messages following a request for the records.

“Wow, this is so sad. The Secret Service lost all the texts from January 6th because they were doing a ‘device replacement program.’ What a perfect ― I mean terrible ― thing,” Noah said Tuesday on “The Daily Show.” “Why do I feel like this is the same kind of device replacement program you do when your partner asks you to explain where you were the other night?”

The Secret Service has faced intensifying scrutiny after it said it planned to dispute the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told House investigators that Trump lunged at the steering wheel of the presidential limo on Jan. 6 and demanded to be taken to the U.S. Capitol.

Watch his roast below on “The Daily Show”: