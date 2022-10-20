'Birth Of A New Era': Trevor Noah Spots The Most Bizarre Up-And-Coming Sport

Trevor Noah said this may be the “birth of a new era” as an up-and-coming sport just got its own league.

On Wednesday, “The Daily Show” host played a report showing that Dana White’s Power Slap League ― which is just what it sounds like, slapping ― had received approval as a licensed athletic competition in Nevada.

“Is Will Smith the reigning champ? Is that how it works?” wondered Noah.

He also admitted there was a certain appeal to slapping.

“I like that there are more and more sports that divorced men can excel at,” he said. “Getting slapped. Eating 100 hot dogs. You realize we’re basically two weeks away from there being a sport that’s just sleeping on your friend’s pullout couch, right?”