BLACK VOICES

Trevor Noah Turns Racism Detective On Steve King: 'So Racist It Burned My Lungs'

"The Daily Show" host probed the congressman's history of making racist comments.

Trevor Noah transformed himself into a spoof “racism detective” on Tuesday night to investigate Rep. Steve King’s (R-Iowa) history of making offensive comments.

“The Daily Show” host aired old footage of King making racist statements and at one point was forced to declare: “Goddammit, that was so racist it burned my lungs.” Noah sarcastically concluded his probe as follows:

“On the one hand, we have Steve King being racist towards Mexicans, Muslims and the entire non-white world. But on the other hand he says he’s not racist. I guess it’ll have to remain a mystery.” 

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Racism Trevor Noah The Daily Show Steve King Racism Detective