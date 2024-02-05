EntertainmentTaylor Swift trevor noah grammys

Grammy Host Trevor Noah Makes NFL Joke That Actually Gets Taylor Swift To Laugh

Noah had a promise for people who hate seeing Swift during NFL games.
Kelby Vera
Trevor Noah was Team T. Swift at this year’s Grammys.

The former “Daily Show” host had no problem charming the star-studded audience as he returned to host music’s biggest night for the fourth year in a row.

During his opening monologue, Noah taunted people who have a problem with Taylor Swift and her now-frequent on-screen cameos during Travis Kelce’s games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joking about her impact, Noah said, “By the way, I think it’s so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift. Right? Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games. Just let her live.”

Then, he made a promise, telling viewers, “In fact, on behalf of Taylor, I’m going to give her a break. Every time Taylor Swift is mentioned, I’m going to cut to someone who played football. That’s what I will do.”

Turning to former NFL linebacker-turned-actor Terry Crews, he asked, “Do you work for the CIA, Terry? I can read lips, watch what you say.”

Last week, conservative media world came unglued over an absurd conspiracy theory that claims the Swift-Kelce romance is part of a scheme to re-elect President Joe Biden. Right...

See all the best red carpet looks here:

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ice Spice
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Summer Walker
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Madison Beer
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chlöe
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson and son, Remington Alexander
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Maluma
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Slipknot
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jon Batiste
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
21 Savage
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Coi Leray
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Marc Whitmore
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Gina Alice
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Sasha Anne
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Eryn Allen Kane
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
ThankGod4Cody
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Gayle King
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Justin Tranter
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jacob Collier
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus of boygenius
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Banbwoi
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lachi
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Sheila E.
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
Ani Pendleton and Uncle Jumbo
Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images
MC Lyte
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images
Yung Muusik
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan of Slipknot
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Celisse
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Victoria Monét
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lil Eazy-E and Ebie
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Esperanza Spalding
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Pedersen
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Yolanda Adams
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Montaigne
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jelly Roll
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Sarah Tudzin
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Markell Washington
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Jake Shane
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Alex Ritchie
