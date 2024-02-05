Grammy Host Trevor Noah Makes NFL Joke That Actually Gets Taylor Swift To Laugh

Trevor Noah was Team T. Swift at this year’s Grammys.
The former “Daily Show” host had no problem charming the star-studded audience as he returned to host music’s biggest night for the fourth year in a row.
During his opening monologue, Noah taunted people who have a problem with Taylor Swift and her now-frequent on-screen cameos during Travis Kelce’s games with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Joking about her impact, Noah said, “By the way, I think it’s so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift. Right? Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games. Just let her live.”
Then, he made a promise, telling viewers, “In fact, on behalf of Taylor, I’m going to give her a break. Every time Taylor Swift is mentioned, I’m going to cut to someone who played football. That’s what I will do.”
Turning to former NFL linebacker-turned-actor Terry Crews, he asked, “Do you work for the CIA, Terry? I can read lips, watch what you say.”
Last week, conservative media world came unglued over an absurd conspiracy theory that claims the Swift-Kelce romance is part of a scheme to re-elect President Joe Biden. Right...
