Trevor Noah Rubs Ted Cruz's Nose In An Old Tweet About Texas Power

Trevor Noah lambasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Monday for appearing to change his mind about Texas energy regulation after utilities charged as much as $17,000 for heat during last week’s brutal cold siege. (Watch the video below.)

“The Daily Show” host pointed to a 2019 tweet in which Cruz bragged that the “success of TX energy ... was built over many years on principles of free enterprise & low regulation.”

But Cruz ― facing a PR nightmare after his trip to Cancun to escape the harsh conditions and rush home for damage control ― “has discovered that regulation might not be so bad,” Noah said.

The host highlighted a Cruz tweet from Sunday expressing outrage at the price gouging. “This is WRONG,” the embattled lawmaker wrote. “No power company should get a windfall because of a natural disaster.” He called the “ridiculous rate increases” an “injustice.”

In a mock accent as Cruz, Noah cracked: “The only Texan that should be getting hammered is me ― at the hotel bar in Cancun.”

Noah reverted back to his own voice and declared: “So Ted Cruz has reversed his stand on regulation like it was a flight path to Mexico.”

Fast-forward to the 3:00 mark for Noah’s takedown of Cruz.