Trevor Noah Dunks On Ted Cruz After Texas Senator Tries To Mock Him

Sen. Ted Cruz attempted to own “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday but was woefully unprepared for the dunking the comedian gave him.
It started when the Texas Republican criticized a segment Noah did on Tuesday discussing the potential effects of red states like Texas gaining seats in the House of Representatives while blue states like California and New York lose them.
Cruz snidely accused Noah of not understanding “why people like freedom,” and claimed that high state taxes are why people are “fleeing” blue states.
Cruz may have thought he was about to “own the libs,” but failed because of the word “fleeing,” a word negatively associated with the senator ever since he jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, in February while his state suffered from one of its worst disasters.
Cruz chimed back with “I wear your scorn with pride,” and added, “I remember when the Daily Show was funny.”
That inspired the show’s former host, Jon Stewart, to offer his thoughts to Cruz.
Noah got in one final dunking when he referenced Cruz’s unwillingness to defend his wife from attacks by former President Donald Trump.