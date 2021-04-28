Trevor Noah Dunks On Ted Cruz After Texas Senator Tries To Mock Him

Sen. Ted Cruz attempted to own “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Wednesday but was woefully unprepared for the dunking the comedian gave him.

It started when the Texas Republican criticized a segment Noah did on Tuesday discussing the potential effects of red states like Texas gaining seats in the House of Representatives while blue states like California and New York lose them.

The 2020 Census: New York gets screwed out of a House seat, Texas is the big winner, and we’re back in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/nxxd2Cp6iF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Cruz snidely accused Noah of not understanding “why people like freedom,” and claimed that high state taxes are why people are “fleeing” blue states.

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are.



Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.



Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Cruz may have thought he was about to “own the libs,” but failed because of the word “fleeing,” a word negatively associated with the senator ever since he jetted off to Cancun, Mexico,﻿ in February while his state suffered from one of its worst disasters.

Not sure I'd be using the words "fleeing" and "Texas" in the same sentence, Senator Cancun https://t.co/hgRsrN11vQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

Cruz chimed back with “I wear your scorn with pride,” and added, “I remember when the Daily Show was funny.”

I wear your scorn with pride.



I remember when the Daily Show was funny. https://t.co/swFSRNnTwc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

That inspired the show’s former host, Jon Stewart, to offer his thoughts to Cruz.

Ummm...you remember last night?? Bravo. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 28, 2021

Noah got in one final dunking when he referenced Cruz’s unwillingness to defend his wife from attacks by former President Donald Trump.

And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021