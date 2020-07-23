Trevor Noah Throws Ted Yoho's Reported AOC Insult Right Back At Him

Rep. Ted Yoho will not apologize for loving his God. So ... it’s a good thing nobody’s asking him to?

Trevor Noah on Wednesday discussed Yoho (R-Fla.) — who reportedly called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) a “fucking bitch” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Monday – and his baffling apology. Yoho appeared on the House floor Wednesday, denied he uttered the insult and said he won’t apologize for “loving [his] God.”

AOC didn’t think it was much of an apology, and Noah seemed to agree, calling it one of the “worst apologies” he’s ever heard in his life.

“Why is he saying, ‘I can’t apologize for loving my God’? My man, loving God doesn’t make you say those things. Right? Loving God doesn’t make you profane. The pope is never out there, like, ‘His love surrounds us all, you sons of bitches,’” Noah said.

The “Daily Show” host called out Yoho for not taking personal responsibility. “In fact, if I may speak like a congressman, I think he’s being a fucking bitch about this whole situation,” Noah said.

Watch the full “Daily Show” clip below.

