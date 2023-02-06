Trevor Noah Introduces The Duo You Didn't Know You Needed In Grammys Monologue

It turns out Trevor Noah is one hell of a matchmaker.

On Sunday, the comedian returned to host the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

But before he could jumpstart the star-studded show, he had to take care of something of utter importance — making Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.

Advertisement

Teasing that he did his “research” on this year’s nominees before the show, Noah revealed that “one of the strangest things he found out” is that Adele has always wanted to meet Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

Sharing with the audience that the “Hello” singer somehow never had the chance to link up with the action star, Noah revealed: “I found out that he’s a huge fan of yours, too.”

Joking to Adele that “Dwayne Johnson” unfortunately wasn’t in attendance, he quipped, “But I do have someone called ‘The Rock.’ Adele, meet The Rock; The Rock, meet Adele.”

Advertisement

Visibly caught by surprise, the singer trotted over to Johnson to greet him with a hug and a kiss before the “Black Adam” actor helped himself to a seat at her table.

Ahead of the ceremony, Noah, who returned for his third hosting stint at the Grammys, gushed on Instagram about returning to the stage.

“I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again!” the former “Daily Show” host posted in December. “Tune in Sunday, Feb 5th on @cbstv.”

In November, Noah announced his Off The Record Tour with shows planned in 28 U.S. cities, as well as stops in Europe and his native South Africa.

Just months before, the comedian revealed his plans to step away from the anchor desk of “The Daily Show” after seven years of hosting.

Advertisement

In a video statement posted on Twitter, Noah shared that his “time is up” from the Comedy Central series.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” the 38-year-old said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic, and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”