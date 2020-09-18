Trevor Noah Comes Up With The Most Trumpian Fix For America's Coronavirus Stats

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. death toll from coronavirus would be among the world’s lowest if we just ignored blue states. In response, Trevor Noah came up with an even worse solution on “The Daily Show” Thursday night.

“I mean, while we’re at it, why don’t we just not count the red states too? Then, the U.S. has zero deaths, which is pretty impressive if you ask me,” Noah said. “It’s truly astounding that a leader ― a leader ― would even think of his country in that way.”

On Wednesday, Trump politicized the deaths of tens of thousands of people during a White House press briefing, blaming the nation’s high COVID-19 death toll on states whose voters lean Democratic.

“If you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at, we’re really at a very low level,” Trump said.

Noah noted that that claim was not only embarrassing and unpatriotic, it was wrong.

“Because even if you made the very weird decision to not count deaths from all the blue states, America would still have one of the worst death rates of any country in the world. So, even Trump’s lies are lies,” he said.

