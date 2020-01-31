Trevor Noah Had The Perfect Response To Trump's Fallen Border Wall

Trevor Noah gleefully delivered a ruthless burn Thursday, after a segment of Trump’s border fence with Mexico collapsed amid strong winds in Calexico, California.

The concrete used to anchor the steel panels in the area had not yet set when strong gusts blew them over onto trees on the Mexican side of the border. A day earlier, Trump had boasted at a New Jersey campaign event that the “powerful” wall was “going up at record speed.”

“He needs to go down to the border and teach these walls how to handle the wind,” “The Daily Show” host said. “Because if there’s one thing Trump knows, it’s how to dodge a draft.”

