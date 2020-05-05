Trevor Noah: Trump Will Do Anything To Positively Spin The Coronavirus Death Toll

Trevor Noah tore into President Donald Trump on Monday for attempting to positively spin his repeatedly increasing projection for the number of Americans who will die in the coronavirus pandemic.
Weeks ago, Trump said he anticipated no more than 50,000 or 60,000 deaths, a number which he then shifted up to between “75, 80 to 100,000 people” on Sunday even as he pushed for the economy to urgently reopen. He then claimed that if between 100,000 and 200,000 people died, “we all together have done a very good job.”
To date, the virus has claimed more than 68,000 American lives. A draft government document published by The New York Times on Monday projected more than 134,000 deaths by early August.
“The Daily Show” shared a video montage of the president’s changing predictions, leading up to his final claim of his administration doing “a very good job.”
“And that is why Donald Trump will always be in the top five presidents of all time,” Noah said sarcastically. “Okay, maybe top 10. You know what? Possibly top 30. If he’s in the top 45, then I would say he’s done a very good job.”
Watch the roast on “The Daily Show” below.
