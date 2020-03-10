'Daily Show' Exposes The Biggest Hole In Trump's Bizarre Coronavirus Boast

Trevor Noah is not sold on President Donald Trump’s apparent scientific expertise.

The “Daily Show” host examined Trump’s management of the coronavirus outbreak Monday, particularly a series of bizarre ramblings made during the president’s visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. During that visit, Trump ― who has spent recent weeks contradicting advice from health experts and downplaying the seriousness of the escalating epidemic ― got sidetracked when a reporter asked him how hospitals can prepare to handle an influx of patients.

“You know, my uncle was a great person. He was at MIT. He taught at MIT for, I think, like a record number of years. He was a great supergenius. Dr. John Trump,” Trump said. “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”

“I’m not sure Trump has a natural ability for science,” Noah said. “Especially considering that he thinks scientific knowledge can be passed on through his uncle.”

